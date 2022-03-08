ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,478 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 6.88% of ADTRAN worth $62,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 133.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

ADTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

