Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,869,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.09% of United Community Banks worth $61,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 54.4% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 814,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,716,000 after acquiring an additional 286,797 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 2,824.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 139,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 134,890 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 130.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 53,939 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 515.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 131,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 110,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on UCBI. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

