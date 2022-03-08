ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,697,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,480 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.33% of ChampionX worth $60,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 168,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 367,241 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

