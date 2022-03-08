Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 112.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,215,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $332,518,000 after buying an additional 118,464 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,225,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $232,717,000 after purchasing an additional 140,571 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $204,053,000 after acquiring an additional 456,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,252,549 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $131,004,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKAM. Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $112.01 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.29 and a fifty-two week high of $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.63.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $210,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,236 shares of company stock worth $1,137,269 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

