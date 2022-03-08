BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 57.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

