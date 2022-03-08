Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.72% of Rent-A-Center worth $63,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCII. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,280,000 after purchasing an additional 80,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,981,000 after purchasing an additional 67,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,131,000 after purchasing an additional 63,854 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

RCII stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

