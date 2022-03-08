Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Gladstone Investment worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 85,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 66,089 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 5,500 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $478.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 151.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

