Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,123 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,232 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,749 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 9.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.0% in the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Perficient by 1.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,812 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRFT opened at $97.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.65 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.11 and its 200 day moving average is $119.58.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

