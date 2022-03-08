Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.43.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $93.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.16. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.88) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.29 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

