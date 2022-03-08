Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 798,200 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 451,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

ARHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

ARHS opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $203.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer E. Porter bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Reed bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,670.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $2,706,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $1,491,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $13,127,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

