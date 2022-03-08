Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Short Interest Up 29.8% in February

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the January 31st total of 15,250,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,622 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,552 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 593.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $80.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $99.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

About Activision Blizzard (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.