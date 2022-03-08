Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 2,831 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATKR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atkore by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 945,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,514 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Atkore by 14.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Atkore by 3,104.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Atkore by 20.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 250,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,814,000 after acquiring an additional 42,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $65,682.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $1,834,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,423 in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $93.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.10. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.39. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $119.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore Profile (Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.