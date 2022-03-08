UBS Group AG Has $7.82 Million Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 60,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in TELUS were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TELUS by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 47.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TU. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 106.25%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

