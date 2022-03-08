$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. New Residential Investment reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE NRZ opened at $9.93 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 99.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 31,131 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,820,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 308,332 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 71.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,816 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 37.9% in the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.