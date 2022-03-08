-$2.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) to post ($2.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.65) and the lowest is ($2.52). Karuna Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.57) to ($6.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($7.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.38) to ($5.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $36.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRTX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $1,010,745.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,854. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $99.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.76. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $161.98.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

