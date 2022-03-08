OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,683 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSIS. State Street Corp grew its stake in OSI Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,543 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after buying an additional 69,999 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 59,976 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after buying an additional 48,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after buying an additional 29,942 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

OSIS stock opened at $82.18 on Tuesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.35 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

