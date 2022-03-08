Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Materialise reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Materialise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Materialise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Materialise by 252.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Materialise by 193.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 243,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 160,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Materialise by 277.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 343,224 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Materialise by 6.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.33 million, a P/E ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. Materialise has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

