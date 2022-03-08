47,865 Shares in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth $102,000. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth $115,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 17.6% in the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

AGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.04.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -58.82%.

Alamos Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.