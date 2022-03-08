Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $380,000 Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 920 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $266.47 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.82 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,146. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

