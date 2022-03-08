Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 15.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,784,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,934,000 after buying an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 100.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 114,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,968,000 after acquiring an additional 101,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 182.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 80,970 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3,125.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 71,845 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.80.

Shares of DIN opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.55 and its 200 day moving average is $78.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.99. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.38 and a 12-month high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.22%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

