Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,388 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 120.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 502.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.93 and a twelve month high of $88.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.54.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 64.87% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESTA shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.60.

In other Establishment Labs news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.45 per share, with a total value of $297,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

