Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Patrick Burnett Sells 981 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) insider Patrick Burnett sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $16,539.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick Burnett also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 7th, Patrick Burnett sold 30 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $493.20.

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $36.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.12.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,730,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,089,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,938 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARQT. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

