Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 406.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,506,000 after buying an additional 1,056,748 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 48,125.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after buying an additional 635,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hub Group by 188.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,914,000 after buying an additional 464,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hub Group by 45.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after buying an additional 123,230 shares during the period. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 96.1% during the third quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 193,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after buying an additional 94,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

HUBG stock opened at $83.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.15 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.44.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna lowered Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

About Hub Group (Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.