Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 20,601 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BUD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Redburn Partners raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($73.91) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €75.00 ($81.52) to €82.00 ($89.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

BUD stock opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.