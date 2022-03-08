Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 3,445 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Vontier by 47.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier during the third quarter valued at $790,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vontier by 68.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,392,000 after purchasing an additional 480,140 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Vontier by 129,696.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 36,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 97.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 403,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,808,000 after buying an additional 199,378 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

NYSE:VNT opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

In other Vontier news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

