Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,517 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 122,349 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 36.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWN stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

SWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

