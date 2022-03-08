Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 620 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 61.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $147.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.47. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $134.69 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

