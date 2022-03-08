Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,415 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 290.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2,591.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 416,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 348,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,926,000 after purchasing an additional 105,688 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PBW opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.87. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $109.33.

