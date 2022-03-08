Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 475 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CNA Financial were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 32.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 21.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNA stock opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.75. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNA. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

