Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 834 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 147,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 104,186 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,875,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.30. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

