Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Position Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dover were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dover by 681.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Dover by 361.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dover by 160.9% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.08.

NYSE:DOV opened at $146.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. Dover Co. has a one year low of $130.17 and a one year high of $184.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

