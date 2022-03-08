Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Polaris during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Polaris during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Polaris during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 73.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.93.

PII opened at $109.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.67. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

