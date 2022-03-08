Wellington Management Group LLP Buys Shares of 5,057 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in Everest Re Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

NYSE RE opened at $267.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $234.87 and a 52-week high of $307.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.66.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.75.

About Everest Re Group (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.