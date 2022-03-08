Head-To-Head Review: PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises (OTCMKTS:PPJE – Get Rating) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and MercadoLibre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A MercadoLibre 1.18% 31.09% 1.88%

0.0% of PPJ Healthcare Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of MercadoLibre shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of MercadoLibre shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and MercadoLibre, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPJ Healthcare Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A MercadoLibre 0 1 12 0 2.92

MercadoLibre has a consensus target price of $1,780.42, suggesting a potential upside of 85.87%. Given MercadoLibre’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MercadoLibre is more favorable than PPJ Healthcare Enterprises.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and MercadoLibre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPJ Healthcare Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MercadoLibre $7.07 billion 6.83 $83.30 million $1.69 566.79

MercadoLibre has higher revenue and earnings than PPJ Healthcare Enterprises.

Volatility and Risk

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MercadoLibre beats PPJ Healthcare Enterprises on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. provides automated healthcare reimbursement software and medical practice information management consultations. It offers medical billing, practice management consulting and testing services. The firm’s projects include Automated Biller, Professional Billing Service, Upland Chronic Pain Care, and Medical Marijuana Potency Testing. The company was founded on May 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc. engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions. The company was founded by Marcos Eduardo Galperin on October 15, 1999 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

