eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,941 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of eHealth worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in eHealth by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in eHealth by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in eHealth by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EHTH opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.13. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.77.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 19.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EHTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut shares of eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

In other eHealth news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

