Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 7,429 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,429 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,397,000 after acquiring an additional 43,836 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $961,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 160,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,964 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.50. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

