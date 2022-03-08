Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,205 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 549,345 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of -0.43.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

