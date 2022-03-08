LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of United Bankshares worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.39. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

United Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.