LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,402 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $1,545,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $151.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.34 and its 200 day moving average is $164.19.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.39.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

