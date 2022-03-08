Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,289 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 1.42. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

