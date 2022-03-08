Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $134,000 Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,624 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UEC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,735,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after buying an additional 503,938 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,134,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 184,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,424,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after buying an additional 3,544,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

UEC stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.33 and a beta of 2.06. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.79.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UEC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.