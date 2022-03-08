Analysts Expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Equities analysts expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Vulcan Materials posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $9.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMC. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $170.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.15. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $157.80 and a 12-month high of $213.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

