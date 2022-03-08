LPL Financial LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) by 829.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.01% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RCS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. 20.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

NYSE RCS opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $8.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.