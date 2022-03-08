Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $146,000 in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECVT. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $68,543,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $44,839,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $33,709,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $21,312,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $14,865,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECVT opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16. Ecovyst Inc has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Ecovyst’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECVT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

