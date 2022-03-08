Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 405,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

MOD stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $464.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

