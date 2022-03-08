$1.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.58. Cardinal Health also reported earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $52.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $62.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.62%.

About Cardinal Health (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

