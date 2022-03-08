Zacks: Analysts Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to Announce $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.45. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,617 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $641,900,000 after acquiring an additional 320,505 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,522,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $444,518,000 after acquiring an additional 83,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,521,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,852,000 after acquiring an additional 189,950 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.