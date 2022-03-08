Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) Director Michael Liebowitz Buys 15,000 Shares

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) Director Michael Liebowitz acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of 6.83 per share, with a total value of 102,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Liebowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Michael Liebowitz acquired 15,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 6.68 per share, with a total value of 100,200.00.

Shares of NYSE DOUG opened at 6.58 on Tuesday. Douglas Elliman Inc has a 1 year low of 6.50 and a 1 year high of 12.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 8.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

