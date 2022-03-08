Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $84.11 Million

Analysts expect that Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) will post $84.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.00 million. Charah Solutions reported sales of $65.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full-year sales of $283.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $285.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $338.50 million, with estimates ranging from $332.70 million to $344.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Charah Solutions.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the second quarter worth $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charah Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charah Solutions by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 26,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CHRA stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. Charah Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15.

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

