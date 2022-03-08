SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 22.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSAAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

